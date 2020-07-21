All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:07 PM

2339 Leacroft Way

2339 Leacroft Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2339 Leacroft Way, Cobb County, GA 30062

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 3 bdrm/2.5 bath home features hardwood floors on lower level w/ formal dining & spacious family room & fireplace. Eat in kitchen w/ tile counters, back-splash & brand new stainless steel appliances. Rear stairs leads to upper level w/ king sized master bdrm & huge walk-in closet. Master bath w/ granite dual vanities, separate shower & garden tub. Queen sized secondary bdrms with jack & jill bath, granite counter & tile flooring. Alarm service for term of lease. Washer & dryer included. Sorry no pets or smokers. 600+ credit score & 2 yr lease term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2339 Leacroft Way have any available units?
2339 Leacroft Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2339 Leacroft Way have?
Some of 2339 Leacroft Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2339 Leacroft Way currently offering any rent specials?
2339 Leacroft Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2339 Leacroft Way pet-friendly?
No, 2339 Leacroft Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 2339 Leacroft Way offer parking?
Yes, 2339 Leacroft Way offers parking.
Does 2339 Leacroft Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2339 Leacroft Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2339 Leacroft Way have a pool?
No, 2339 Leacroft Way does not have a pool.
Does 2339 Leacroft Way have accessible units?
No, 2339 Leacroft Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2339 Leacroft Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2339 Leacroft Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2339 Leacroft Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2339 Leacroft Way does not have units with air conditioning.
