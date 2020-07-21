2339 Leacroft Way

Amenities
Charming 3 bdrm/2.5 bath home features hardwood floors on lower level w/ formal dining & spacious family room & fireplace. Eat in kitchen w/ tile counters, back-splash & brand new stainless steel appliances. Rear stairs leads to upper level w/ king sized master bdrm & huge walk-in closet. Master bath w/ granite dual vanities, separate shower & garden tub. Queen sized secondary bdrms with jack & jill bath, granite counter & tile flooring. Alarm service for term of lease. Washer & dryer included. Sorry no pets or smokers. 600+ credit score & 2 yr lease term.