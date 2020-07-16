All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:46 PM

2334 Talamill Drive

2334 Talamill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2334 Talamill Drive, Cobb County, GA 30066

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,261 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required

(RLNE5464577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2334 Talamill Drive have any available units?
2334 Talamill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 2334 Talamill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2334 Talamill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2334 Talamill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2334 Talamill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 2334 Talamill Drive offer parking?
No, 2334 Talamill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2334 Talamill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2334 Talamill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2334 Talamill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2334 Talamill Drive has a pool.
Does 2334 Talamill Drive have accessible units?
No, 2334 Talamill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2334 Talamill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2334 Talamill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2334 Talamill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2334 Talamill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
