Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
2327 Burnt Hickory Rd
2327 Burnt Hickory Rd
2327 Burnt Hickory Road Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
2327 Burnt Hickory Road Northwest, Cobb County, GA 30064
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Brick Ranch with Flex Space - 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick ranch with a flex space and fireplace. Blocks from the East-West connector. Convenient to shopping and restaurants.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5496594)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2327 Burnt Hickory Rd have any available units?
2327 Burnt Hickory Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cobb County, GA
.
Is 2327 Burnt Hickory Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2327 Burnt Hickory Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2327 Burnt Hickory Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2327 Burnt Hickory Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cobb County
.
Does 2327 Burnt Hickory Rd offer parking?
No, 2327 Burnt Hickory Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2327 Burnt Hickory Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2327 Burnt Hickory Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2327 Burnt Hickory Rd have a pool?
No, 2327 Burnt Hickory Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2327 Burnt Hickory Rd have accessible units?
No, 2327 Burnt Hickory Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2327 Burnt Hickory Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2327 Burnt Hickory Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2327 Burnt Hickory Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2327 Burnt Hickory Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
