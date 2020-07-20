228 Spring Valley Rd Se

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, living room, den



Laundry room for washer/ dryer hook up



Large yard, fenced back yard with small storage building



No pets, no smoking



Must have good credit, great work history and good rental history