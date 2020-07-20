Rent Calculator
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
228 Spring Valley Rd Se
Last updated July 7 2019 at 7:06 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
228 Spring Valley Rd Se
228 Spring Valley Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
228 Spring Valley Road, Cobb County, GA 30060
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, living room, den
Laundry room for washer/ dryer hook up
Large yard, fenced back yard with small storage building
No pets, no smoking
Must have good credit, great work history and good rental history
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 228 Spring Valley Rd Se have any available units?
228 Spring Valley Rd Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cobb County, GA
.
What amenities does 228 Spring Valley Rd Se have?
Some of 228 Spring Valley Rd Se's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 228 Spring Valley Rd Se currently offering any rent specials?
228 Spring Valley Rd Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 Spring Valley Rd Se pet-friendly?
No, 228 Spring Valley Rd Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cobb County
.
Does 228 Spring Valley Rd Se offer parking?
Yes, 228 Spring Valley Rd Se offers parking.
Does 228 Spring Valley Rd Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 Spring Valley Rd Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 Spring Valley Rd Se have a pool?
No, 228 Spring Valley Rd Se does not have a pool.
Does 228 Spring Valley Rd Se have accessible units?
No, 228 Spring Valley Rd Se does not have accessible units.
Does 228 Spring Valley Rd Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 Spring Valley Rd Se has units with dishwashers.
Does 228 Spring Valley Rd Se have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 228 Spring Valley Rd Se has units with air conditioning.
