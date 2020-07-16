All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM

2262 Orleans Ave

2262 Orleans Avenue · (470) 214-8217
Location

2262 Orleans Avenue, Cobb County, GA 30062

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $2400 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,400

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2354 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 Single family- East Cobb Award winning school Zone - Property Id: 114959

Award Winning East Cobb Schools East Side Elementary, Dodgen Middle and Walton High.

One of the prettiest houses on the block.Gorgeous stone, shingles & hardy plank home in quiet neighborhood , in proximity to I-75 (few minutes), YMCA, restaurants and more. The main level of the home has a great open layout that brings the living, dining room, and kitchen together into one cohesive space, with kitchen exhaust vent. 4 bedrooms with closets, and a laundry room upstairs. Master has walk in closet and a gorgeous bath. 2 car garage and additional shed for storage. No carpets in house except in stairs.

Application fee chargeable per applicant. Tenant is responsible for Gas, Electric, Water, Trash and lawn maintenance. Pets less than 25 lb. allowed. Non-refundable pet deposit of $250 per pet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/114959
Property Id 114959

(RLNE5888278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2262 Orleans Ave have any available units?
2262 Orleans Ave has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2262 Orleans Ave have?
Some of 2262 Orleans Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2262 Orleans Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2262 Orleans Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2262 Orleans Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2262 Orleans Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2262 Orleans Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2262 Orleans Ave offers parking.
Does 2262 Orleans Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2262 Orleans Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2262 Orleans Ave have a pool?
No, 2262 Orleans Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2262 Orleans Ave have accessible units?
No, 2262 Orleans Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2262 Orleans Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2262 Orleans Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2262 Orleans Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2262 Orleans Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
