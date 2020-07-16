2262 Orleans Ave

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Single family- East Cobb Award winning school Zone - Property Id: 114959
Award Winning East Cobb Schools East Side Elementary, Dodgen Middle and Walton High.
One of the prettiest houses on the block.Gorgeous stone, shingles & hardy plank home in quiet neighborhood , in proximity to I-75 (few minutes), YMCA, restaurants and more. The main level of the home has a great open layout that brings the living, dining room, and kitchen together into one cohesive space, with kitchen exhaust vent. 4 bedrooms with closets, and a laundry room upstairs. Master has walk in closet and a gorgeous bath. 2 car garage and additional shed for storage. No carpets in house except in stairs.
Application fee chargeable per applicant. Tenant is responsible for Gas, Electric, Water, Trash and lawn maintenance. Pets less than 25 lb. allowed. Non-refundable pet deposit of $250 per pet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/114959
Property Id 114959
(RLNE5888278)