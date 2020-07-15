All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated December 20 2019 at 11:00 AM

2227 Hoskin Ct NW

2227 Hoskin Ct NW · No Longer Available
Location

2227 Hoskin Ct NW, Cobb County, GA 30144

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Don't miss this 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath townhome located in Kennesaw, off Barrett Parkway. Close to I-75, dining, shopping and entertainment. This home features large open floor plan with loft area overlooking the family room, partially fenced backyard with deck perfect for entertaining. Eat-in kitchen, 2-car garage, professional landscaping and much much more! Community includes pool access, tennis courts and clubhouse.

AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX

PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, visit our website to schedule your viewing TODAY!

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit the Title One Management website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2227 Hoskin Ct NW have any available units?
2227 Hoskin Ct NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2227 Hoskin Ct NW have?
Some of 2227 Hoskin Ct NW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2227 Hoskin Ct NW currently offering any rent specials?
2227 Hoskin Ct NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2227 Hoskin Ct NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2227 Hoskin Ct NW is pet friendly.
Does 2227 Hoskin Ct NW offer parking?
Yes, 2227 Hoskin Ct NW offers parking.
Does 2227 Hoskin Ct NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2227 Hoskin Ct NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2227 Hoskin Ct NW have a pool?
Yes, 2227 Hoskin Ct NW has a pool.
Does 2227 Hoskin Ct NW have accessible units?
No, 2227 Hoskin Ct NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2227 Hoskin Ct NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2227 Hoskin Ct NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 2227 Hoskin Ct NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2227 Hoskin Ct NW has units with air conditioning.
