2227 Hoskin Ct NW

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Don't miss this 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath townhome located in Kennesaw, off Barrett Parkway. Close to I-75, dining, shopping and entertainment. This home features large open floor plan with loft area overlooking the family room, partially fenced backyard with deck perfect for entertaining. Eat-in kitchen, 2-car garage, professional landscaping and much much more! Community includes pool access, tennis courts and clubhouse.



AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX



PETS: YES, OK with Conditions

*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Home is available to view, visit our website to schedule your viewing TODAY!



All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application

Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount

ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions

MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history

$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted

Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)

No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.



For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit the Title One Management website.