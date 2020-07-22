All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated April 16 2019 at 7:28 PM

2198 Earwood Drive Southwest

2198 Earwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2198 Earwood Drive, Cobb County, GA 30060

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2198 Earwood Drive Southwest have any available units?
2198 Earwood Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 2198 Earwood Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
2198 Earwood Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2198 Earwood Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2198 Earwood Drive Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 2198 Earwood Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 2198 Earwood Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 2198 Earwood Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2198 Earwood Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2198 Earwood Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 2198 Earwood Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 2198 Earwood Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 2198 Earwood Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2198 Earwood Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2198 Earwood Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2198 Earwood Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2198 Earwood Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
