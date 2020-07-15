All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2191 Greenridge Drive Southwest

2191 Greenridge Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2191 Greenridge Drive Southwest, Cobb County, GA 30008

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,400 sf home is located in Marietta, Ga. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and off street parking. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2191 Greenridge Drive Southwest have any available units?
2191 Greenridge Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2191 Greenridge Drive Southwest have?
Some of 2191 Greenridge Drive Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2191 Greenridge Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
2191 Greenridge Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2191 Greenridge Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2191 Greenridge Drive Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 2191 Greenridge Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 2191 Greenridge Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 2191 Greenridge Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2191 Greenridge Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2191 Greenridge Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 2191 Greenridge Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 2191 Greenridge Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 2191 Greenridge Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2191 Greenridge Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2191 Greenridge Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2191 Greenridge Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2191 Greenridge Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
