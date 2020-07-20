Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 2187 Sandell Trail SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
2187 Sandell Trail SW
Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:24 AM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2187 Sandell Trail SW
2187 Sandell Trail Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2187 Sandell Trail Southwest, Cobb County, GA 30008
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated. Large Finished Basement. Private backyard with fenced. Convenience Location. Close to silver comet trail. Will be ready to move in May 15th. call now for an easy showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2187 Sandell Trail SW have any available units?
2187 Sandell Trail SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cobb County, GA
.
What amenities does 2187 Sandell Trail SW have?
Some of 2187 Sandell Trail SW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2187 Sandell Trail SW currently offering any rent specials?
2187 Sandell Trail SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2187 Sandell Trail SW pet-friendly?
No, 2187 Sandell Trail SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cobb County
.
Does 2187 Sandell Trail SW offer parking?
Yes, 2187 Sandell Trail SW offers parking.
Does 2187 Sandell Trail SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2187 Sandell Trail SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2187 Sandell Trail SW have a pool?
No, 2187 Sandell Trail SW does not have a pool.
Does 2187 Sandell Trail SW have accessible units?
No, 2187 Sandell Trail SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2187 Sandell Trail SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2187 Sandell Trail SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 2187 Sandell Trail SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2187 Sandell Trail SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hudson Ridge
3505 Windy Ridge Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Lakeside At Town Center
425 Williams Dr
Marietta, GA 30066
Charlestowne Apartments
50 Creekside Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Colonial Grand at Barrett Creek
2400 Barrett Creek Boulevard
Marietta, GA 30066
Hawthorne Wildwood
1818 Wood Hollow Ct SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The Gardens of East Cobb
2850 Delk Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Azure at Riverside
648 Whisper Trl
Austell, GA 30168
Glen Park
3740 Walton Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Similar Pages
Cobb County Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Woodstock, GA
Milton, GA
Vinings, GA
Acworth, GA
Mableton, GA
Lithia Springs, GA
Fair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GA
Austell, GA
Hiram, GA
Powder Springs, GA
Cartersville, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
Druid Hills, GA
East Point, GA
Holly Springs, GA
Dallas, GA
Gresham Park, GA
Chamblee, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
Life University
Chattahoochee Technical College