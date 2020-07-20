All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:24 AM

2187 Sandell Trail SW

2187 Sandell Trail Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2187 Sandell Trail Southwest, Cobb County, GA 30008

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated. Large Finished Basement. Private backyard with fenced. Convenience Location. Close to silver comet trail. Will be ready to move in May 15th. call now for an easy showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2187 Sandell Trail SW have any available units?
2187 Sandell Trail SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2187 Sandell Trail SW have?
Some of 2187 Sandell Trail SW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2187 Sandell Trail SW currently offering any rent specials?
2187 Sandell Trail SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2187 Sandell Trail SW pet-friendly?
No, 2187 Sandell Trail SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 2187 Sandell Trail SW offer parking?
Yes, 2187 Sandell Trail SW offers parking.
Does 2187 Sandell Trail SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2187 Sandell Trail SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2187 Sandell Trail SW have a pool?
No, 2187 Sandell Trail SW does not have a pool.
Does 2187 Sandell Trail SW have accessible units?
No, 2187 Sandell Trail SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2187 Sandell Trail SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2187 Sandell Trail SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 2187 Sandell Trail SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2187 Sandell Trail SW does not have units with air conditioning.
