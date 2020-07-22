All apartments in Cobb County
2177 Toccoa Dr

2177 Toccoa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2177 Toccoa Drive, Cobb County, GA 30060

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2177 Toccoa Dr have any available units?
2177 Toccoa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2177 Toccoa Dr have?
Some of 2177 Toccoa Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2177 Toccoa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2177 Toccoa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2177 Toccoa Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2177 Toccoa Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2177 Toccoa Dr offer parking?
No, 2177 Toccoa Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2177 Toccoa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2177 Toccoa Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2177 Toccoa Dr have a pool?
No, 2177 Toccoa Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2177 Toccoa Dr have accessible units?
No, 2177 Toccoa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2177 Toccoa Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2177 Toccoa Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2177 Toccoa Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2177 Toccoa Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
