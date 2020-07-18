2165 Whitekirk Street NW

Amenities

Stunning executive estate in the coveted Overlook at Marietta Country Club! Elegant 4 bed / 3 bath estate on a level professionally landscaped lot with entertainer's backyard! Home boasts 3 fireplaces, full bed and bath on main, custom moldings, and plenty of natural light! Light filled living room is centered around a beautiful stacked stone fireplace with great view to the backyard. Eat-in kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and more! Inviting screened-in porch opens to the spacious patio with outdoor fireplace - perfect for summer nights or a crisp fall evening! Full bed and bath on main with an additional 3 bedrooms up! Luxurious Master Suite features fireplace and sitting room, luxurious bathroom and custom trey ceiling! Be sure to check out the amazing neighborhood amenities that include swim, tennis, clubhouse and more! Hurry before it's gone!