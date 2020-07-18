All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 2165 Whitekirk Street NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
2165 Whitekirk Street NW
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

2165 Whitekirk Street NW

2165 Whitekirk Street · (404) 800-3159
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2165 Whitekirk Street, Cobb County, GA 30152
Marietta Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Stunning executive estate in the coveted Overlook at Marietta Country Club! Elegant 4 bed / 3 bath estate on a level professionally landscaped lot with entertainer's backyard! Home boasts 3 fireplaces, full bed and bath on main, custom moldings, and plenty of natural light! Light filled living room is centered around a beautiful stacked stone fireplace with great view to the backyard. Eat-in kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and more! Inviting screened-in porch opens to the spacious patio with outdoor fireplace - perfect for summer nights or a crisp fall evening! Full bed and bath on main with an additional 3 bedrooms up! Luxurious Master Suite features fireplace and sitting room, luxurious bathroom and custom trey ceiling! Be sure to check out the amazing neighborhood amenities that include swim, tennis, clubhouse and more! Hurry before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2165 Whitekirk Street NW have any available units?
2165 Whitekirk Street NW has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2165 Whitekirk Street NW have?
Some of 2165 Whitekirk Street NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2165 Whitekirk Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
2165 Whitekirk Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2165 Whitekirk Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 2165 Whitekirk Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 2165 Whitekirk Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 2165 Whitekirk Street NW offers parking.
Does 2165 Whitekirk Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2165 Whitekirk Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2165 Whitekirk Street NW have a pool?
Yes, 2165 Whitekirk Street NW has a pool.
Does 2165 Whitekirk Street NW have accessible units?
No, 2165 Whitekirk Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2165 Whitekirk Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2165 Whitekirk Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2165 Whitekirk Street NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2165 Whitekirk Street NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2165 Whitekirk Street NW?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Junction at Vinings
2101 Paces Ferry Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Concord Crossing
2935 Old Concord Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Heights of Kennesaw
1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Knolls
1675 Roswell Rd NE
Marietta, GA 30062
The Gardens of East Cobb
2850 Delk Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Elevate West Village
4520 Pine Street
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Greens At Windy Hill
970 Windy Hill Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity