2160 Heritage Trace Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 Story Brick Front Home in Walton School District! ALL NEW ROOF, SKYLIGHTS, SIDING, GUTTERS, OUTDOOR AC, SUNROOM AC, WATER HEATER, GARAGE DOOR! Freshly painted shutters! Save on utilities with Champion Dual-Pane Windows (Replacement in process) and Zoned HVAC system. Large Great Room with Fireplace. All Season Sun Room opens to Large Deck overlooking Private Back Yard. Updated Kitchen w/Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. Owner's Suite with Walk-In Closet and 3 Additional Bedrooms. Move-in Ready!