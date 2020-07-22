All apartments in Cobb County
2160 Heritage Trace Lane
2160 Heritage Trace Lane

2160 Heritage Trace Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2160 Heritage Trace Lane Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30062

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 Story Brick Front Home in Walton School District! ALL NEW ROOF, SKYLIGHTS, SIDING, GUTTERS, OUTDOOR AC, SUNROOM AC, WATER HEATER, GARAGE DOOR! Freshly painted shutters! Save on utilities with Champion Dual-Pane Windows (Replacement in process) and Zoned HVAC system. Large Great Room with Fireplace. All Season Sun Room opens to Large Deck overlooking Private Back Yard. Updated Kitchen w/Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. Owner's Suite with Walk-In Closet and 3 Additional Bedrooms. Move-in Ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2160 Heritage Trace Lane have any available units?
2160 Heritage Trace Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2160 Heritage Trace Lane have?
Some of 2160 Heritage Trace Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2160 Heritage Trace Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2160 Heritage Trace Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2160 Heritage Trace Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2160 Heritage Trace Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 2160 Heritage Trace Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2160 Heritage Trace Lane offers parking.
Does 2160 Heritage Trace Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2160 Heritage Trace Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2160 Heritage Trace Lane have a pool?
No, 2160 Heritage Trace Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2160 Heritage Trace Lane have accessible units?
No, 2160 Heritage Trace Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2160 Heritage Trace Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2160 Heritage Trace Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2160 Heritage Trace Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2160 Heritage Trace Lane has units with air conditioning.
