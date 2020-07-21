2158 Winding Creek Lane Southwest

Amenities

Amazing 4 bed, 2 bath, 1,728 sqft home in Marietta! Beautiful deck out front, perfect for having your morning coffee. Spacious living room with beautiful floors and fireplace! Kitchen has granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet space. Master bedroom includes attached bathroom. Backyard includes a spacious deck, perfect for entertaining family and friends. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



