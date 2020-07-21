All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:38 PM

2158 Winding Creek Lane Southwest

2158 Winding Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2158 Winding Creek Lane, Cobb County, GA 30064

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
(IF YOU SEE THIS HOME LISTED AT A LOWER PRICE, IT IS A SCAM)
Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.
No appointment needed, self-show anytime!

Amazing 4 bed, 2 bath, 1,728 sqft home in Marietta! Beautiful deck out front, perfect for having your morning coffee. Spacious living room with beautiful floors and fireplace! Kitchen has granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet space. Master bedroom includes attached bathroom. Backyard includes a spacious deck, perfect for entertaining family and friends. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2158 Winding Creek Lane Southwest have any available units?
2158 Winding Creek Lane Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2158 Winding Creek Lane Southwest have?
Some of 2158 Winding Creek Lane Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2158 Winding Creek Lane Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
2158 Winding Creek Lane Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2158 Winding Creek Lane Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2158 Winding Creek Lane Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 2158 Winding Creek Lane Southwest offer parking?
No, 2158 Winding Creek Lane Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 2158 Winding Creek Lane Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2158 Winding Creek Lane Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2158 Winding Creek Lane Southwest have a pool?
No, 2158 Winding Creek Lane Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 2158 Winding Creek Lane Southwest have accessible units?
No, 2158 Winding Creek Lane Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2158 Winding Creek Lane Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2158 Winding Creek Lane Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2158 Winding Creek Lane Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2158 Winding Creek Lane Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
