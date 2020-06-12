All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 2154 Chartley Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
2154 Chartley Place
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:42 PM

2154 Chartley Place

2154 Chartley Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2154 Chartley Place Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30062

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful brick front home on a quiet cul-de-sac lot. 2 Story foyer opens to LR & DR w/window seat. Kitchen w/new quartz countertops, new cabinet doors, & new SS appliances. Breakfast room w/bay windows w/ a view of private backyard opens to family room. Master BR upstairs w/trey ceiling & totally renovated master bath w/separate tub & shower, double vanity, & walk-in closet. 2 additional bedrooms & a totally renovated hall bathroom are in upper level. New paint throughout . No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2154 Chartley Place have any available units?
2154 Chartley Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2154 Chartley Place have?
Some of 2154 Chartley Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2154 Chartley Place currently offering any rent specials?
2154 Chartley Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2154 Chartley Place pet-friendly?
No, 2154 Chartley Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 2154 Chartley Place offer parking?
Yes, 2154 Chartley Place offers parking.
Does 2154 Chartley Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2154 Chartley Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2154 Chartley Place have a pool?
No, 2154 Chartley Place does not have a pool.
Does 2154 Chartley Place have accessible units?
No, 2154 Chartley Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2154 Chartley Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2154 Chartley Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2154 Chartley Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2154 Chartley Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hudson Ridge
3505 Windy Ridge Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Stadium Walk
4501 Circle 75 Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30339
Forest Glen
4236 Austell Rd
Austell, GA 30106
The Gardens of East Cobb
2850 Delk Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Ivy Commons
3555 Austell Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30008
Cortland East Cobb
2085 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
23Thirty Cobb
2330 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Atlantic Vinings
3385 Atlanta Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College