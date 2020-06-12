2154 Chartley Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful brick front home on a quiet cul-de-sac lot. 2 Story foyer opens to LR & DR w/window seat. Kitchen w/new quartz countertops, new cabinet doors, & new SS appliances. Breakfast room w/bay windows w/ a view of private backyard opens to family room. Master BR upstairs w/trey ceiling & totally renovated master bath w/separate tub & shower, double vanity, & walk-in closet. 2 additional bedrooms & a totally renovated hall bathroom are in upper level. New paint throughout . No Smoking.