Dramatic contemporary on private, wooded, cul-de-sac lot. Vaulted family room with stone fireplace. Eat in kitchen. Separate dining room. 3 large bedrooms. Finished basement perfect for office, media room or play room. Great location!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 215 Watkins Glen Drive NE have any available units?
215 Watkins Glen Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 215 Watkins Glen Drive NE have?
Some of 215 Watkins Glen Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Watkins Glen Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
215 Watkins Glen Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.