Cobb County, GA
215 Watkins Glen Drive NE
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:31 AM

215 Watkins Glen Drive NE

215 Watkins Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

215 Watkins Glen Drive, Cobb County, GA 30144

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Dramatic contemporary on private, wooded, cul-de-sac lot. Vaulted family room with stone fireplace. Eat in kitchen. Separate dining room. 3 large bedrooms. Finished basement perfect for office, media room or play room. Great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Watkins Glen Drive NE have any available units?
215 Watkins Glen Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 215 Watkins Glen Drive NE have?
Some of 215 Watkins Glen Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Watkins Glen Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
215 Watkins Glen Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Watkins Glen Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 215 Watkins Glen Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 215 Watkins Glen Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 215 Watkins Glen Drive NE offers parking.
Does 215 Watkins Glen Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Watkins Glen Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Watkins Glen Drive NE have a pool?
No, 215 Watkins Glen Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 215 Watkins Glen Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 215 Watkins Glen Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Watkins Glen Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 Watkins Glen Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Watkins Glen Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Watkins Glen Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
