Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 2135 Clementine Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
2135 Clementine Dr
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2135 Clementine Dr
2135 Clementine Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2135 Clementine Drive, Cobb County, GA 30066
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5573018)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2135 Clementine Dr have any available units?
2135 Clementine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cobb County, GA
.
Is 2135 Clementine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2135 Clementine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2135 Clementine Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2135 Clementine Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cobb County
.
Does 2135 Clementine Dr offer parking?
No, 2135 Clementine Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2135 Clementine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2135 Clementine Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2135 Clementine Dr have a pool?
No, 2135 Clementine Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2135 Clementine Dr have accessible units?
No, 2135 Clementine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2135 Clementine Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2135 Clementine Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2135 Clementine Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2135 Clementine Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Augusta Commons
705 Powers Ferry Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Marketplace Vista
1486 Terrell Mill Road Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30067
The Eddy At Riverview Landing
6255 Riverview Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30126
Magnolia At Whitlock
925 Whitlock Ave NW
Marietta, GA 30064
Aldridge at Town Village
3024 Hidden Forest Ct
Marietta, GA 30066
Walton Riverwood
3270 Walton Riverwood Ln SE
Vinings, GA 30339
Columns at Bentley Manor
2600 Bentley Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The Preserve at Terrell Mill
1550 Terrell Mill Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Similar Pages
Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Woodstock, GA
Milton, GA
Vinings, GA
Acworth, GA
Mableton, GA
Lithia Springs, GA
Fair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GA
Austell, GA
Hiram, GA
Powder Springs, GA
Cartersville, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
Druid Hills, GA
East Point, GA
Holly Springs, GA
Dallas, GA
Gresham Park, GA
Chamblee, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
Life University
Chattahoochee Technical College