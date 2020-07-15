All apartments in Cobb County
213 Station Lane
213 Station Lane

213 Station Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

213 Station Drive Northwest, Cobb County, GA 30144

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers 1,400 sq ft of living space. Conveniently located off I-75 for easy access to Lake Allatoona, Lake Acworth and Red Top Mountain State Park. Amenities include tile and carpet flooring, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, and much more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Station Lane have any available units?
213 Station Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 213 Station Lane have?
Some of 213 Station Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Station Lane currently offering any rent specials?
213 Station Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Station Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 Station Lane is pet friendly.
Does 213 Station Lane offer parking?
Yes, 213 Station Lane offers parking.
Does 213 Station Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Station Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Station Lane have a pool?
No, 213 Station Lane does not have a pool.
Does 213 Station Lane have accessible units?
No, 213 Station Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Station Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 Station Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Station Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 Station Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
