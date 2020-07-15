213 Station Lane

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers 1,400 sq ft of living space. Conveniently located off I-75 for easy access to Lake Allatoona, Lake Acworth and Red Top Mountain State Park. Amenities include tile and carpet flooring, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, and much more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.