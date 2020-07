Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Private end unit with hardwoods throughout the main level, two master suites upstairs, and a finished basement with full bath that can be used as a 3rd bedroom or movie room. Plenty of storage space on each level. Short walk to neighborhood amenities, shops, and restaurants. Perfect location to get to the city or airport quickly.