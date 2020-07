Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This spacious Traditional Ranch on a private cul-de-sac, welcomes you home to a formal Living-Dining Room combination with Luxury vinyl plank flooring; Family Room with Luxury vinyl plank flooring on rear of home with newer sliding glass door to patio and fenced oversized back yard. Kitchen with Breakfast area, Luxury vinyl plank flooring and all white appliances include refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher and disposal.