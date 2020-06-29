208 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Just outside the perimeter at 75 and 285! - This one sure to go fast! Off Terrell Mill in the heart of everything, this great little condo has a spacious great room with tons of bright light, dining room, fireplace with gas logs. Kitchen has granite countertops and tile. Oversized master bedroom has attached bath with tile, walk-in closet, add’l closet too! Large covered deck great for entertaining overlooks pool, wooded area for awesome views. Best of all, no trips out to wash clothes. This home has laundry room, washer and dryer that stay. Refrigerator included too!



(RLNE3935830)