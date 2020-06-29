All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

208 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE

208 Wynnes Ridge Cir SE · (678) 569-4005
Location

208 Wynnes Ridge Cir SE, Cobb County, GA 30067

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 208 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 905 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Just outside the perimeter at 75 and 285! - This one sure to go fast! Off Terrell Mill in the heart of everything, this great little condo has a spacious great room with tons of bright light, dining room, fireplace with gas logs. Kitchen has granite countertops and tile. Oversized master bedroom has attached bath with tile, walk-in closet, add’l closet too! Large covered deck great for entertaining overlooks pool, wooded area for awesome views. Best of all, no trips out to wash clothes. This home has laundry room, washer and dryer that stay. Refrigerator included too!

(RLNE3935830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE have any available units?
208 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 208 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE have?
Some of 208 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE currently offering any rent specials?
208 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE pet-friendly?
No, 208 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 208 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE offer parking?
No, 208 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE does not offer parking.
Does 208 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 208 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE have a pool?
Yes, 208 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE has a pool.
Does 208 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE have accessible units?
No, 208 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE does not have units with air conditioning.
