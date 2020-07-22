All apartments in Cobb County
2053 Lenoa Lane
2053 Lenoa Lane

2053 Lenoa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2053 Lenoa Lane, Cobb County, GA 30106

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2053 Lenoa Lane - 2053 Available 06/01/19 You can Pre-Lease This Spacious Townhome -
GREAT LOCATION ON THIS SPACIOUS TOWNHOME

This is a 2 bedroom 2.5 bath located right off of Austell Rd. Management provides lawn maintenance. This townhome is walking distance from a pharmacy, stores, gas stations, and convenient to I-20. This unique floor plan with 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath has carpet throughout bedrooms, and living room, and vinyl in the kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with a stove, refrigerator and dishwasher

NO SMOKING..

PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT

Utilities: Greystone Power, Austell Gas, Cobb Water, Trash

Rent is $825.00

Deposit is $825.00

Application Fee is $70.00

For more information on this and our other properties please call 770-941-7745
or visit our website at www.pmuinc.com

Photos may be of a similar unit and not the actual unit.

*ALL INFORMATION BELIEVED ACCURATE BUT NOT WARRANTED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE*

(RLNE2051235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2053 Lenoa Lane have any available units?
2053 Lenoa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2053 Lenoa Lane have?
Some of 2053 Lenoa Lane's amenities include dishwasher, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2053 Lenoa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2053 Lenoa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2053 Lenoa Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2053 Lenoa Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 2053 Lenoa Lane offer parking?
No, 2053 Lenoa Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2053 Lenoa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2053 Lenoa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2053 Lenoa Lane have a pool?
No, 2053 Lenoa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2053 Lenoa Lane have accessible units?
No, 2053 Lenoa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2053 Lenoa Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2053 Lenoa Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2053 Lenoa Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2053 Lenoa Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
