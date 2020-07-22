Amenities
2053 Lenoa Lane - 2053 Available 06/01/19 You can Pre-Lease This Spacious Townhome -
GREAT LOCATION ON THIS SPACIOUS TOWNHOME
This is a 2 bedroom 2.5 bath located right off of Austell Rd. Management provides lawn maintenance. This townhome is walking distance from a pharmacy, stores, gas stations, and convenient to I-20. This unique floor plan with 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath has carpet throughout bedrooms, and living room, and vinyl in the kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with a stove, refrigerator and dishwasher
NO SMOKING..
PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT
Utilities: Greystone Power, Austell Gas, Cobb Water, Trash
Rent is $825.00
Deposit is $825.00
Application Fee is $70.00
For more information on this and our other properties please call 770-941-7745
or visit our website at www.pmuinc.com
Photos may be of a similar unit and not the actual unit.
*ALL INFORMATION BELIEVED ACCURATE BUT NOT WARRANTED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE*
