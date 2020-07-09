2045 N Landing Way

2045 North Landing Way Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30066
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large 4 bedroom 3 full bath home in desireable school district. Kitchen and upper baths have granite countertops. Big deck with large private lot. Large laundry room with sink. 2 car garage and large deck. . 2 year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
