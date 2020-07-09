All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 2045 N Landing Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
2045 N Landing Way
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

2045 N Landing Way

2045 North Landing Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2045 North Landing Way Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30066

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large 4 bedroom 3 full bath home in desireable school district. Kitchen and upper baths have granite countertops. Big deck with large private lot. Large laundry room with sink. 2 car garage and large deck. . 2 year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2045 N Landing Way have any available units?
2045 N Landing Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2045 N Landing Way have?
Some of 2045 N Landing Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2045 N Landing Way currently offering any rent specials?
2045 N Landing Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2045 N Landing Way pet-friendly?
No, 2045 N Landing Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 2045 N Landing Way offer parking?
Yes, 2045 N Landing Way offers parking.
Does 2045 N Landing Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2045 N Landing Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2045 N Landing Way have a pool?
No, 2045 N Landing Way does not have a pool.
Does 2045 N Landing Way have accessible units?
No, 2045 N Landing Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2045 N Landing Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2045 N Landing Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2045 N Landing Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2045 N Landing Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Move Cross Country
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crossings
875 Franklin Gateway
Marietta, GA 30067
The BelAire Apartment Homes
825 Powder Springs St
Marietta, GA 30064
The Encore
3290 Cobb Galleria Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Wyndcliff Galleria
2350 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Columns at Bentley Manor
2600 Bentley Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes
400 Winchester Trail
Vinings, GA 30339
Element 41
991 Wylie Road
Marietta, GA 30067
Shiloh Green
50 Walton Green Way NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College