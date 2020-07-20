2020 Bond Rd SW

Amenities
Renovated throughout! This cozy 2BR/1BA home is conveniently located in Marietta, right off of Macland Road next to Macland Pointe Shopping Center. The home itself features an open floor plan, new paint, new carpet and flooring, a full appliance package that includes an overhead micro-wave, a dishwasher and a refrigerator, and a storage shed.
AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX
PETS: No
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*
VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, visit our website to schedule your viewing TODAY!
All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.
