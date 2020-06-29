All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 2019 Hidden Valley Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
2019 Hidden Valley Dr
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

2019 Hidden Valley Dr

2019 Hidden Valley Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2019 Hidden Valley Drive Southwest, Cobb County, GA 30008
Milford Woods

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2019 Hidden Valley Dr have any available units?
2019 Hidden Valley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2019 Hidden Valley Dr have?
Some of 2019 Hidden Valley Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2019 Hidden Valley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2019 Hidden Valley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2019 Hidden Valley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2019 Hidden Valley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2019 Hidden Valley Dr offer parking?
No, 2019 Hidden Valley Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2019 Hidden Valley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2019 Hidden Valley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2019 Hidden Valley Dr have a pool?
No, 2019 Hidden Valley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2019 Hidden Valley Dr have accessible units?
No, 2019 Hidden Valley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2019 Hidden Valley Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2019 Hidden Valley Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2019 Hidden Valley Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2019 Hidden Valley Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at the Ballpark
2875 Crescent Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Greenhouse
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Life at Windy Hill
2751 Hammondton Road
Marietta, GA 30060
Park at Vinings
3000 Spring Hill Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
23Thirty Cobb
2330 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Pointe at Vinings
50 Adams Lake Blvd SE
Vinings, GA 30339
Vinings Palisades Apartments
4545 River Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Five by Arium
2020 Powers Ferry Road SE
Atlanta, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College