Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
2013 Grove Park Court
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2013 Grove Park Court
2013 Grove Park Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2013 Grove Park Court, Cobb County, GA 30062
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful family house in a great school district, extremely safe. The house is newly painted, new hardwood floors, new appliances. Open plan with great backyard space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2013 Grove Park Court have any available units?
2013 Grove Park Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cobb County, GA
.
What amenities does 2013 Grove Park Court have?
Some of 2013 Grove Park Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2013 Grove Park Court currently offering any rent specials?
2013 Grove Park Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 Grove Park Court pet-friendly?
No, 2013 Grove Park Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cobb County
.
Does 2013 Grove Park Court offer parking?
Yes, 2013 Grove Park Court offers parking.
Does 2013 Grove Park Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2013 Grove Park Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 Grove Park Court have a pool?
No, 2013 Grove Park Court does not have a pool.
Does 2013 Grove Park Court have accessible units?
No, 2013 Grove Park Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2013 Grove Park Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2013 Grove Park Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2013 Grove Park Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2013 Grove Park Court does not have units with air conditioning.
