All apartments in Cobb County
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
200 Crabapple Court
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:20 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
200 Crabapple Court
200 Crabapple Ct NW
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
200 Crabapple Ct NW, Cobb County, GA 30127
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3/2.5 in Harrison HS district. New flooring and paint throughout. Updated lighting. No pets. Non-smoking property. More pictures coming soon.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 200 Crabapple Court have any available units?
200 Crabapple Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cobb County, GA
.
What amenities does 200 Crabapple Court have?
Some of 200 Crabapple Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 200 Crabapple Court currently offering any rent specials?
200 Crabapple Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Crabapple Court pet-friendly?
No, 200 Crabapple Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cobb County
.
Does 200 Crabapple Court offer parking?
Yes, 200 Crabapple Court offers parking.
Does 200 Crabapple Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Crabapple Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Crabapple Court have a pool?
No, 200 Crabapple Court does not have a pool.
Does 200 Crabapple Court have accessible units?
No, 200 Crabapple Court does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Crabapple Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Crabapple Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Crabapple Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Crabapple Court does not have units with air conditioning.
