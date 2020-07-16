All apartments in Cobb County
197 Timber Creek Lane
197 Timber Creek Lane

197 Timber Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

197 Timber Creek Lane, Cobb County, GA 30060

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
197 Timber Creek Lane - 197 Available 09/01/20 Just reduced: Spacious 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom Townhome - Brick townhome with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths has been recently updated with fresh paint and new flooring throughout the home. The bright white kitchen includes a stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. There are a nice great room and a great back deck overlooking the woods. It has central heat & air and washer/dryer connections.

No Smoking, No Section 8

Utilities: Cobb EMC, Deregulated Gas, Cobb Water, Trash

Rent: $1,295.00

Security Deposit: $1,295.00

Application Fee: $70.00

For more information on this and our other properties call 770-941-7745 or visit our website at pmuinc.com

ALL INFORMATION IS BELIEVED ACCURATE BUT NOT WARRANTED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(RLNE4886185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 197 Timber Creek Lane have any available units?
197 Timber Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 197 Timber Creek Lane have?
Some of 197 Timber Creek Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 197 Timber Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
197 Timber Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 197 Timber Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 197 Timber Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 197 Timber Creek Lane offer parking?
No, 197 Timber Creek Lane does not offer parking.
Does 197 Timber Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 197 Timber Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 197 Timber Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 197 Timber Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 197 Timber Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 197 Timber Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 197 Timber Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 197 Timber Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 197 Timber Creek Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 197 Timber Creek Lane has units with air conditioning.
