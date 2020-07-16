Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

197 Timber Creek Lane - 197 Available 09/01/20 Just reduced: Spacious 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom Townhome - Brick townhome with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths has been recently updated with fresh paint and new flooring throughout the home. The bright white kitchen includes a stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. There are a nice great room and a great back deck overlooking the woods. It has central heat & air and washer/dryer connections.



No Smoking, No Section 8



Utilities: Cobb EMC, Deregulated Gas, Cobb Water, Trash



Rent: $1,295.00



Security Deposit: $1,295.00



Application Fee: $70.00



For more information on this and our other properties call 770-941-7745 or visit our website at pmuinc.com



