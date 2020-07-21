Rent Calculator
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
1960 Bergerac Court
Last updated August 29 2019 at 5:16 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1960 Bergerac Court
1960 Bergerac Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1960 Bergerac Court, Cobb County, GA 30008
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE3428963)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1960 Bergerac Court have any available units?
1960 Bergerac Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cobb County, GA
.
Is 1960 Bergerac Court currently offering any rent specials?
1960 Bergerac Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1960 Bergerac Court pet-friendly?
No, 1960 Bergerac Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cobb County
.
Does 1960 Bergerac Court offer parking?
No, 1960 Bergerac Court does not offer parking.
Does 1960 Bergerac Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1960 Bergerac Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1960 Bergerac Court have a pool?
No, 1960 Bergerac Court does not have a pool.
Does 1960 Bergerac Court have accessible units?
No, 1960 Bergerac Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1960 Bergerac Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1960 Bergerac Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1960 Bergerac Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1960 Bergerac Court does not have units with air conditioning.
