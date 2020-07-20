All apartments in Cobb County
1952 Seabury Ct

1952 Seabury Court · No Longer Available
1952 Seabury Court, Cobb County, GA 30008

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 1952 Seabury Ct have any available units?
1952 Seabury Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1952 Seabury Ct have?
Some of 1952 Seabury Ct's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1952 Seabury Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1952 Seabury Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1952 Seabury Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1952 Seabury Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1952 Seabury Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1952 Seabury Ct offers parking.
Does 1952 Seabury Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1952 Seabury Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1952 Seabury Ct have a pool?
No, 1952 Seabury Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1952 Seabury Ct have accessible units?
No, 1952 Seabury Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1952 Seabury Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1952 Seabury Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1952 Seabury Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1952 Seabury Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
