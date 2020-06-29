1938 FIELDS POND Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Top-rated East Cobb Community schools (Walton/Dickerson/Timber Ridge district)! This home offers 5 bedrooms/4 Bath and an in-law/teen suite in the finished w/o basement. Large bedrooms upstairs for kids and completely remodeled Master suite. Hardwood floors and tile throughout and Robust with natural light and wall-to-wall windows, making it ideal for entertaining. The spacious walkout deck provides a spectacular view of the private, tree-lined backyard space. Great family/swim/tennis neighborhood. Close to plenty of shopping, restaurants and new Braves Stadium! Due to COVID-19, Tenants are skeptical on showings. Please contact the Listing agent for appointment.