Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:36 PM

1938 FIELDS POND Drive

1938 Fields Pond Lane · (404) 268-7631
Location

1938 Fields Pond Lane, Cobb County, GA 30068

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3126 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Top-rated East Cobb Community schools (Walton/Dickerson/Timber Ridge district)! This home offers 5 bedrooms/4 Bath and an in-law/teen suite in the finished w/o basement. Large bedrooms upstairs for kids and completely remodeled Master suite. Hardwood floors and tile throughout and Robust with natural light and wall-to-wall windows, making it ideal for entertaining. The spacious walkout deck provides a spectacular view of the private, tree-lined backyard space. Great family/swim/tennis neighborhood. Close to plenty of shopping, restaurants and new Braves Stadium! Due to COVID-19, Tenants are skeptical on showings. Please contact the Listing agent for appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1938 FIELDS POND Drive have any available units?
1938 FIELDS POND Drive has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1938 FIELDS POND Drive have?
Some of 1938 FIELDS POND Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1938 FIELDS POND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1938 FIELDS POND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1938 FIELDS POND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1938 FIELDS POND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 1938 FIELDS POND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1938 FIELDS POND Drive offers parking.
Does 1938 FIELDS POND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1938 FIELDS POND Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1938 FIELDS POND Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1938 FIELDS POND Drive has a pool.
Does 1938 FIELDS POND Drive have accessible units?
No, 1938 FIELDS POND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1938 FIELDS POND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1938 FIELDS POND Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1938 FIELDS POND Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1938 FIELDS POND Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
