Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
1920 Calvary Hill Ct
Last updated August 5 2019 at 11:55 PM

1920 Calvary Hill Ct

1920 Calvary Hill Ct SW · No Longer Available
Location

1920 Calvary Hill Ct SW, Cobb County, GA 30106

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great house in Woodmere...super location. 3 bedrooms and a finished basement! Hardwood floors throughout!!!! Wooded lot in cul-de-sac - Pet no more than 15 Lbs, deposit non-refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 Calvary Hill Ct have any available units?
1920 Calvary Hill Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1920 Calvary Hill Ct have?
Some of 1920 Calvary Hill Ct's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 Calvary Hill Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1920 Calvary Hill Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 Calvary Hill Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1920 Calvary Hill Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1920 Calvary Hill Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1920 Calvary Hill Ct offers parking.
Does 1920 Calvary Hill Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1920 Calvary Hill Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 Calvary Hill Ct have a pool?
No, 1920 Calvary Hill Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1920 Calvary Hill Ct have accessible units?
No, 1920 Calvary Hill Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 Calvary Hill Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1920 Calvary Hill Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1920 Calvary Hill Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1920 Calvary Hill Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
