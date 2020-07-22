Rent Calculator
All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 1915 Clearwater Drive SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
1915 Clearwater Drive SE
Last updated March 18 2020 at 5:37 AM
1 of 70
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1915 Clearwater Drive SE
1915 Clearwater Drive Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1915 Clearwater Drive Southeast, Cobb County, GA 30067
Powers Park
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1915 Clearwater Drive SE have any available units?
1915 Clearwater Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cobb County, GA
.
What amenities does 1915 Clearwater Drive SE have?
Some of 1915 Clearwater Drive SE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1915 Clearwater Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
1915 Clearwater Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 Clearwater Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 1915 Clearwater Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cobb County
.
Does 1915 Clearwater Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 1915 Clearwater Drive SE offers parking.
Does 1915 Clearwater Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1915 Clearwater Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 Clearwater Drive SE have a pool?
No, 1915 Clearwater Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 1915 Clearwater Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 1915 Clearwater Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 Clearwater Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1915 Clearwater Drive SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1915 Clearwater Drive SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1915 Clearwater Drive SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
