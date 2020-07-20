All apartments in Cobb County
Cobb County, GA
1910 Cedar Glenn Way #4401
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

1910 Cedar Glenn Way #4401

1910 Cedar Glenn Way · No Longer Available
Location

1910 Cedar Glenn Way, Cobb County, GA 30339

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aef58d80fe ----
Live, Work, Play near Suntrust Park! Spacious Top Floor 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo so roomy it feels like a single family home, minus the maintenance of a home! Same zip code and less than a mile from The Battery & Suntrust Braves stadium and a 15-minute ride to the Mercedes-Benz Falcons stadium. Most sought after private and quiet Top floor, End unit so there\'s plenty of windows for natural light and only one adjacent neighbor. Community amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. Nearby amenities include several restaurants (Pappadeaux, Cheescake Factory, Maggianos, PF Changs, etc), Cumberland Mall, Main Event, Andretti s, Dave and Busters, iFly Indoor Skydiving, AMC ParkwayPoint, Wal-Mart, Publix and easy access to I75 and 285 all within a one mile radius. Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: S. Nicole Robinson

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 Cedar Glenn Way #4401 have any available units?
1910 Cedar Glenn Way #4401 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1910 Cedar Glenn Way #4401 have?
Some of 1910 Cedar Glenn Way #4401's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 Cedar Glenn Way #4401 currently offering any rent specials?
1910 Cedar Glenn Way #4401 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 Cedar Glenn Way #4401 pet-friendly?
No, 1910 Cedar Glenn Way #4401 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 1910 Cedar Glenn Way #4401 offer parking?
No, 1910 Cedar Glenn Way #4401 does not offer parking.
Does 1910 Cedar Glenn Way #4401 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 Cedar Glenn Way #4401 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 Cedar Glenn Way #4401 have a pool?
Yes, 1910 Cedar Glenn Way #4401 has a pool.
Does 1910 Cedar Glenn Way #4401 have accessible units?
No, 1910 Cedar Glenn Way #4401 does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 Cedar Glenn Way #4401 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1910 Cedar Glenn Way #4401 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1910 Cedar Glenn Way #4401 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1910 Cedar Glenn Way #4401 does not have units with air conditioning.
