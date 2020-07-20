1910 Cedar Glenn Way #4401

Amenities

Live, Work, Play near Suntrust Park! Spacious Top Floor 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo so roomy it feels like a single family home, minus the maintenance of a home! Same zip code and less than a mile from The Battery & Suntrust Braves stadium and a 15-minute ride to the Mercedes-Benz Falcons stadium. Most sought after private and quiet Top floor, End unit so there\'s plenty of windows for natural light and only one adjacent neighbor. Community amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. Nearby amenities include several restaurants (Pappadeaux, Cheescake Factory, Maggianos, PF Changs, etc), Cumberland Mall, Main Event, Andretti s, Dave and Busters, iFly Indoor Skydiving, AMC ParkwayPoint, Wal-Mart, Publix and easy access to I75 and 285 all within a one mile radius. Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: S. Nicole Robinson