1865 Clearwater Dr
Last updated December 13 2019 at 7:58 AM

1865 Clearwater Dr

1865 Clearwater Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1865 Clearwater Drive Southeast, Cobb County, GA 30067
Powers Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1865 Clearwater Dr have any available units?
1865 Clearwater Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1865 Clearwater Dr have?
Some of 1865 Clearwater Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1865 Clearwater Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1865 Clearwater Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1865 Clearwater Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1865 Clearwater Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1865 Clearwater Dr offer parking?
No, 1865 Clearwater Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1865 Clearwater Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1865 Clearwater Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1865 Clearwater Dr have a pool?
No, 1865 Clearwater Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1865 Clearwater Dr have accessible units?
No, 1865 Clearwater Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1865 Clearwater Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1865 Clearwater Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1865 Clearwater Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1865 Clearwater Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
