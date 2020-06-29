All apartments in Cobb County
1863 Brackendale Road Northwest
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:53 PM

1863 Brackendale Road Northwest

1863 Brackendale Road · No Longer Available
Location

1863 Brackendale Road, Cobb County, GA 30152

Immaculate 5 bed 4.5 bath beauty located in sought after West Cobb swim/tennis neighborhood available for immediate move in
Open floor plan is perfect for entertaining and gatherings
Tasteful colors compliment the space beautifully
Spacious family room features gas log fireplace and custom built-ins
Separate dining room and separate living room
Chef's kitchen boasts french country style cabinets, kitchen island, built-in gas stove top, stainless steel appliances include double ovens, microwave, dishewasher
Master suite boasts trey ceilings and includes a bonus room great for use as a nursery, library, or private office. There are 2 access doors to the attic storage space in the bonus room
Master bath features tiled floors, granite countertops, double vanity, large separate shower, jetted tub and walk-in closet. It even comes with a wall mounted TV for your enjoyment
Upstairs hallway has hardwood floors
Spacious hall bath with plenty of counter space, spacious linen closet, and separate room for toilet and shower/bath
Princess room or 4th bedroom upstairs features high ceilings and it's own private bath
Large open bonus room upstairs can be used as a kids play area, media room, craft room, or whatever your creativity allows
Basement is fully finished with hardwood floors and is an awesome space for hanging out on family nights or entertaining guests. TV Wall mount included. There is a ton of storage room in the basement separate from the finished area.
Full bedroom with it's own private bath in the basement is great as a guest room, teen suite or inlaw suite
Awesome laundry room comes with cabinets, shelves and drawers to help you stay organized
Enjoy a book or a drink in the screened-in sunroom
Large deck is great for grilling out and entertaining. Six chair patio set can stay with the house for your use
2-car garage with automatic openers
Fenced flat backyard is a great space for playing and enjoying the outdoors, it even comes with a playset!
Curtains stay with house
Professionally cleaned ready for immediate occupancy!
Pest control included with rent. You will get quarterly service
Landscaping can be included for an additional $100 per month
Pets ok on a case by case basis

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!! Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria *Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter *$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1863 Brackendale Road Northwest have any available units?
1863 Brackendale Road Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 1863 Brackendale Road Northwest have?
Some of 1863 Brackendale Road Northwest's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters.
Is 1863 Brackendale Road Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1863 Brackendale Road Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1863 Brackendale Road Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1863 Brackendale Road Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1863 Brackendale Road Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 1863 Brackendale Road Northwest offers parking.
Does 1863 Brackendale Road Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1863 Brackendale Road Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1863 Brackendale Road Northwest have a pool?
Yes, 1863 Brackendale Road Northwest has a pool.
Does 1863 Brackendale Road Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1863 Brackendale Road Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1863 Brackendale Road Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1863 Brackendale Road Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1863 Brackendale Road Northwest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1863 Brackendale Road Northwest has units with air conditioning.
