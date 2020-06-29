1863 Brackendale Road Northwest

Amenities

Immaculate 5 bed 4.5 bath beauty located in sought after West Cobb swim/tennis neighborhood available for immediate move in

Open floor plan is perfect for entertaining and gatherings

Tasteful colors compliment the space beautifully

Spacious family room features gas log fireplace and custom built-ins

Separate dining room and separate living room

Chef's kitchen boasts french country style cabinets, kitchen island, built-in gas stove top, stainless steel appliances include double ovens, microwave, dishewasher

Master suite boasts trey ceilings and includes a bonus room great for use as a nursery, library, or private office. There are 2 access doors to the attic storage space in the bonus room

Master bath features tiled floors, granite countertops, double vanity, large separate shower, jetted tub and walk-in closet. It even comes with a wall mounted TV for your enjoyment

Upstairs hallway has hardwood floors

Spacious hall bath with plenty of counter space, spacious linen closet, and separate room for toilet and shower/bath

Princess room or 4th bedroom upstairs features high ceilings and it's own private bath

Large open bonus room upstairs can be used as a kids play area, media room, craft room, or whatever your creativity allows

Basement is fully finished with hardwood floors and is an awesome space for hanging out on family nights or entertaining guests. TV Wall mount included. There is a ton of storage room in the basement separate from the finished area.

Full bedroom with it's own private bath in the basement is great as a guest room, teen suite or inlaw suite

Awesome laundry room comes with cabinets, shelves and drawers to help you stay organized

Enjoy a book or a drink in the screened-in sunroom

Large deck is great for grilling out and entertaining. Six chair patio set can stay with the house for your use

2-car garage with automatic openers

Fenced flat backyard is a great space for playing and enjoying the outdoors, it even comes with a playset!

Curtains stay with house

Professionally cleaned ready for immediate occupancy!

Pest control included with rent. You will get quarterly service

Landscaping can be included for an additional $100 per month

Pets ok on a case by case basis



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!! Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria *Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter *$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com