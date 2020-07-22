All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 1816 Hannah Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
1816 Hannah Place
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:10 AM

1816 Hannah Place

1816 Hannah Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1816 Hannah Place, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,802 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to

(RLNE5656405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 Hannah Place have any available units?
1816 Hannah Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1816 Hannah Place have?
Some of 1816 Hannah Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1816 Hannah Place currently offering any rent specials?
1816 Hannah Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 Hannah Place pet-friendly?
No, 1816 Hannah Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 1816 Hannah Place offer parking?
Yes, 1816 Hannah Place offers parking.
Does 1816 Hannah Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1816 Hannah Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 Hannah Place have a pool?
Yes, 1816 Hannah Place has a pool.
Does 1816 Hannah Place have accessible units?
No, 1816 Hannah Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 Hannah Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1816 Hannah Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1816 Hannah Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1816 Hannah Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW
Acworth, GA 30101
The Arbors at East Cobb
1800 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
The Crossings
875 Franklin Gateway
Marietta, GA 30067
Veritas at East Cobb
730 Franklin Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The Grandstand
3500 Windcliff Dr. SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Magnolia At Whitlock
925 Whitlock Ave NW
Marietta, GA 30064
Aldridge at Town Village
3024 Hidden Forest Ct
Marietta, GA 30066
The Atlantic Vinings
3385 Atlanta Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College