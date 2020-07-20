All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 1806 Clearwater Drive SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
1806 Clearwater Drive SE
Last updated March 27 2020 at 4:03 AM

1806 Clearwater Drive SE

1806 Clearwater Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1806 Clearwater Drive Southeast, Cobb County, GA 30067
Powers Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently renovated 3 bed 2 bath home with bonus room. Hardwood floors throughout. Granite and newer appliances in kitchen. New tile in both bathrooms. Private corner lot conviently located to I-75 and I-285 interchange. Call today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 Clearwater Drive SE have any available units?
1806 Clearwater Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1806 Clearwater Drive SE have?
Some of 1806 Clearwater Drive SE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1806 Clearwater Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
1806 Clearwater Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 Clearwater Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 1806 Clearwater Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 1806 Clearwater Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 1806 Clearwater Drive SE offers parking.
Does 1806 Clearwater Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1806 Clearwater Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 Clearwater Drive SE have a pool?
No, 1806 Clearwater Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 1806 Clearwater Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 1806 Clearwater Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 Clearwater Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1806 Clearwater Drive SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1806 Clearwater Drive SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1806 Clearwater Drive SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lantern Ridge
1810 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
Bell Vinings
3151 Stillhouse Ln SE
Vinings, GA 30339
City View Vinings Apartments
3340 Cumberland Blvd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Revival on Main
2825 S Main St
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Premier Apartments
7200 Premier Lane Southwest
Cobb County, GA 30168
Riverside House
3000 Shadowood Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes
400 Winchester Trail
Vinings, GA 30339
Shiloh Green
50 Walton Green Way NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College