1806 Clearwater Drive Southeast, Cobb County, GA 30067 Powers Park
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently renovated 3 bed 2 bath home with bonus room. Hardwood floors throughout. Granite and newer appliances in kitchen. New tile in both bathrooms. Private corner lot conviently located to I-75 and I-285 interchange. Call today to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1806 Clearwater Drive SE have any available units?
1806 Clearwater Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1806 Clearwater Drive SE have?
Some of 1806 Clearwater Drive SE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1806 Clearwater Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
1806 Clearwater Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.