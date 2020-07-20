1806 Clearwater Drive SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Recently renovated 3 bed 2 bath home with bonus room. Hardwood floors throughout. Granite and newer appliances in kitchen. New tile in both bathrooms. Private corner lot conviently located to I-75 and I-285 interchange. Call today to schedule a showing.