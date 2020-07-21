All apartments in Cobb County
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
1775 Clayhill Pointe Southwest
Last updated September 13 2019 at 11:34 PM

1775 Clayhill Pointe Southwest

1775 Clayhill Pointe Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1775 Clayhill Pointe Southwest, Cobb County, GA 30064

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 4 bed, 2 baths, 3768 sq. ft. home in Marietta, GA! Open and spacious floor plan with a grand entry. Lovely kitchen with lots of cabinets, plenty of counter space and breakfast bar. Wonderful living space with a cozy fire place. Amazing master suite features luxurious tub and dual sinks with a prefect deck. Gorgeous secondary rooms. Large back yard area with plenty of room to play! Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1775 Clayhill Pointe Southwest have any available units?
1775 Clayhill Pointe Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1775 Clayhill Pointe Southwest have?
Some of 1775 Clayhill Pointe Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1775 Clayhill Pointe Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1775 Clayhill Pointe Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1775 Clayhill Pointe Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1775 Clayhill Pointe Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 1775 Clayhill Pointe Southwest offer parking?
No, 1775 Clayhill Pointe Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1775 Clayhill Pointe Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1775 Clayhill Pointe Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1775 Clayhill Pointe Southwest have a pool?
No, 1775 Clayhill Pointe Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1775 Clayhill Pointe Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1775 Clayhill Pointe Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1775 Clayhill Pointe Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1775 Clayhill Pointe Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1775 Clayhill Pointe Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1775 Clayhill Pointe Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
