1730 High Trail

Amenities
Magnificent million dollar home for lease! 24 hr Guarded community. Minutes to Buckhead, Vinings & Sandy Springs. 5 minutes to SunTrust Park! Elegant & formal dining room. Main level Master Retreat w/ hardwood floors & limestone fireplace. Chef's kitchen w/ oversized island-view to vaulted family room w/ built ins & coffered ceilings. Relaxing covered veranda w/ slate floors, stone fireplace & rolldown screen, overlooking wooded backyard. Office area + 4 guest suites. Full finished terrace level. Great condition!