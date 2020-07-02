All apartments in Cobb County
1730 High Trail
1730 High Trail

1730 High Trail Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1730 High Trail Southeast, Cobb County, GA 30067

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
guest suite
Magnificent million dollar home for lease! 24 hr Guarded community. Minutes to Buckhead, Vinings & Sandy Springs. 5 minutes to SunTrust Park! Elegant & formal dining room. Main level Master Retreat w/ hardwood floors & limestone fireplace. Chef's kitchen w/ oversized island-view to vaulted family room w/ built ins & coffered ceilings. Relaxing covered veranda w/ slate floors, stone fireplace & rolldown screen, overlooking wooded backyard. Office area + 4 guest suites. Full finished terrace level. Great condition!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 High Trail have any available units?
1730 High Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1730 High Trail have?
Some of 1730 High Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1730 High Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1730 High Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 High Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1730 High Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 1730 High Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1730 High Trail offers parking.
Does 1730 High Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1730 High Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 High Trail have a pool?
No, 1730 High Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1730 High Trail have accessible units?
No, 1730 High Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 High Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1730 High Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1730 High Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1730 High Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
