Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

1710 Graywood Drive SE

1710 Graywood Drive Southeast · (844) 874-2669
Location

1710 Graywood Drive Southeast, Cobb County, GA 30126

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1710 Graywood Drive SE Mableton GA · Avail. now

$1,749

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1255 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,255 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full securi

(RLNE5855929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 Graywood Drive SE have any available units?
1710 Graywood Drive SE has a unit available for $1,749 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1710 Graywood Drive SE have?
Some of 1710 Graywood Drive SE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 Graywood Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
1710 Graywood Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 Graywood Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 1710 Graywood Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 1710 Graywood Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 1710 Graywood Drive SE offers parking.
Does 1710 Graywood Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1710 Graywood Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 Graywood Drive SE have a pool?
Yes, 1710 Graywood Drive SE has a pool.
Does 1710 Graywood Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 1710 Graywood Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 Graywood Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1710 Graywood Drive SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1710 Graywood Drive SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1710 Graywood Drive SE has units with air conditioning.
