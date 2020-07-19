All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 1664 Hampton Oaks Bend.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
1664 Hampton Oaks Bend
Last updated June 3 2019 at 11:14 AM

1664 Hampton Oaks Bend

1664 Hampton Oaks Bend · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1664 Hampton Oaks Bend, Cobb County, GA 30066

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Executive Home on Cul-de-sac in East Cobb - Property Id: 86592

Master suite on main boasts a trey ceiling & spa bath. Gourmet kitchen features abundant stained cabinetry, granite counters, breakfast room, study/office area & butler's pantry. Hardwood floors throughout the main living area. 2-story great room w/ brick fireplace w/built-in bookshelf. Upstairs loft is perfect added living space. 3 spacious upstairs bedrooms w/ direct bathroom access. Huge screened porch overlooks private backyard, patio & garden shed. Professional landscaping!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86592
Property Id 86592

(RLNE4832723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1664 Hampton Oaks Bend have any available units?
1664 Hampton Oaks Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1664 Hampton Oaks Bend have?
Some of 1664 Hampton Oaks Bend's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1664 Hampton Oaks Bend currently offering any rent specials?
1664 Hampton Oaks Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1664 Hampton Oaks Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 1664 Hampton Oaks Bend is pet friendly.
Does 1664 Hampton Oaks Bend offer parking?
No, 1664 Hampton Oaks Bend does not offer parking.
Does 1664 Hampton Oaks Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1664 Hampton Oaks Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1664 Hampton Oaks Bend have a pool?
No, 1664 Hampton Oaks Bend does not have a pool.
Does 1664 Hampton Oaks Bend have accessible units?
No, 1664 Hampton Oaks Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 1664 Hampton Oaks Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1664 Hampton Oaks Bend has units with dishwashers.
Does 1664 Hampton Oaks Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 1664 Hampton Oaks Bend does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Move Cross Country
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rosemont Vinings Ridge
3200 Post Woods Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
Kinstone River Apartment Homes
2550 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Walton Grove
2550 Cumberland Blvd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Avonlea Square
1836 Roswell St SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Avana Cumberland
2383 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Ivy Ridge Apartments
2650 Bentley Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Vinings Lofts and Apartments
3205 Cumberland Boulevard Southeast
Vinings, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College