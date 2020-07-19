1664 Hampton Oaks Bend

Amenities
Executive Home on Cul-de-sac in East Cobb - Property Id: 86592
Master suite on main boasts a trey ceiling & spa bath. Gourmet kitchen features abundant stained cabinetry, granite counters, breakfast room, study/office area & butler's pantry. Hardwood floors throughout the main living area. 2-story great room w/ brick fireplace w/built-in bookshelf. Upstairs loft is perfect added living space. 3 spacious upstairs bedrooms w/ direct bathroom access. Huge screened porch overlooks private backyard, patio & garden shed. Professional landscaping!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86592
Property Id 86592
(RLNE4832723)