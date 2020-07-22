All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:11 AM

1537 Brookcliff Circle

1537 Brookcliff Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1537 Brookcliff Circle Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30062

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Wonderful custom home with every imaginable upgrade. WOW-must see! Exquisitely Unique interior with top-notch finishes. Wide Open Concept. Beautiful circular paved driveway. Marble & Hardwood floors. Kitchen includes 2nd sink in island and Pot-filler, Thermadore & Viking Appliances. Hot water recirculating system, whole house vac. His & Hers walk-in closets. Garage with built-ins & 220 outlets for electric car chargers. Private backyard overlooks creek. Entire yard with sprinklers & landscaping lights. Quiet established neighborhood with pool / tennis / walking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1537 Brookcliff Circle have any available units?
1537 Brookcliff Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1537 Brookcliff Circle have?
Some of 1537 Brookcliff Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1537 Brookcliff Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1537 Brookcliff Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1537 Brookcliff Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1537 Brookcliff Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 1537 Brookcliff Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1537 Brookcliff Circle offers parking.
Does 1537 Brookcliff Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1537 Brookcliff Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1537 Brookcliff Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1537 Brookcliff Circle has a pool.
Does 1537 Brookcliff Circle have accessible units?
No, 1537 Brookcliff Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1537 Brookcliff Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1537 Brookcliff Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1537 Brookcliff Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1537 Brookcliff Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
