1537 Brookcliff Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Wonderful custom home with every imaginable upgrade. WOW-must see! Exquisitely Unique interior with top-notch finishes. Wide Open Concept. Beautiful circular paved driveway. Marble & Hardwood floors. Kitchen includes 2nd sink in island and Pot-filler, Thermadore & Viking Appliances. Hot water recirculating system, whole house vac. His & Hers walk-in closets. Garage with built-ins & 220 outlets for electric car chargers. Private backyard overlooks creek. Entire yard with sprinklers & landscaping lights. Quiet established neighborhood with pool / tennis / walking trails.