All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 1535 Terrell Mill Place, Unit D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
1535 Terrell Mill Place, Unit D
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1535 Terrell Mill Place, Unit D

1535 Terrell Mill Pl SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1535 Terrell Mill Pl SE, Cobb County, GA 30067

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 bed, 1 bath Condo - 1st floor, end rental Condo in East Cobb, 1 Bed 1 Bath. Wonderful Location mins from I-75, Galleria Mall, the new Suntrust Park, shopping and dining. Call our office to schedule a tour!!

Serious Inquiries ONLY!!!
Applications may be submitted online.
Check out all our vacancies at hmypropertymanagement.com.

$40 Non-Refundable Application Fee for anyone 18 years or older living on the property.
Approvals will be based on rental background.
$250 Nonrefundable pet fee

***UNITS MUST BE TOURED BEFORE APPLYING***

(RLNE4560849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1535 Terrell Mill Place, Unit D have any available units?
1535 Terrell Mill Place, Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 1535 Terrell Mill Place, Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
1535 Terrell Mill Place, Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1535 Terrell Mill Place, Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 1535 Terrell Mill Place, Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 1535 Terrell Mill Place, Unit D offer parking?
No, 1535 Terrell Mill Place, Unit D does not offer parking.
Does 1535 Terrell Mill Place, Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1535 Terrell Mill Place, Unit D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1535 Terrell Mill Place, Unit D have a pool?
No, 1535 Terrell Mill Place, Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 1535 Terrell Mill Place, Unit D have accessible units?
No, 1535 Terrell Mill Place, Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 1535 Terrell Mill Place, Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 1535 Terrell Mill Place, Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1535 Terrell Mill Place, Unit D have units with air conditioning?
No, 1535 Terrell Mill Place, Unit D does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chroma Park
2105 Mesa Valley Way
Austell, GA 30106
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
City View Vinings Apartments
3340 Cumberland Blvd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Greenhouse
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Ivy Commons
3555 Austell Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30008
The BelAire Apartment Homes
825 Powder Springs St
Marietta, GA 30064
Avana Cumberland
2383 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Five by Arium
2020 Powers Ferry Road SE
Atlanta, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College