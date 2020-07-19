Rent Calculator
1518 Tennessee Walker Drive NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1518 Tennessee Walker Drive NE
1518 Tennessee Walker Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1518 Tennessee Walker Drive, Cobb County, GA 30075
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning Five Bedroom home in Roswell. Spacious layout, with high ceilings great a nice, open feel. The Master suite is complete with a separate tub and shower, walk in closets.
16 month lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1518 Tennessee Walker Drive NE have any available units?
1518 Tennessee Walker Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cobb County, GA
.
What amenities does 1518 Tennessee Walker Drive NE have?
Some of 1518 Tennessee Walker Drive NE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1518 Tennessee Walker Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
1518 Tennessee Walker Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 Tennessee Walker Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 1518 Tennessee Walker Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cobb County
.
Does 1518 Tennessee Walker Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 1518 Tennessee Walker Drive NE offers parking.
Does 1518 Tennessee Walker Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1518 Tennessee Walker Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 Tennessee Walker Drive NE have a pool?
No, 1518 Tennessee Walker Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 1518 Tennessee Walker Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 1518 Tennessee Walker Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 Tennessee Walker Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1518 Tennessee Walker Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1518 Tennessee Walker Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1518 Tennessee Walker Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
