Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:41 PM

1441 Twin Branches Circle SE

1441 Twin Branches Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1441 Twin Branches Circle, Cobb County, GA 30067

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Beautiful well maintained end unit town house. 2 bed 2.5 bath. New Paint inside and outside. Big white kitchen with tile floor. Nice family room with fireplace. outside have seperate storage, gas grill ,and nice deck with new paint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1441 Twin Branches Circle SE have any available units?
1441 Twin Branches Circle SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1441 Twin Branches Circle SE have?
Some of 1441 Twin Branches Circle SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1441 Twin Branches Circle SE currently offering any rent specials?
1441 Twin Branches Circle SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 Twin Branches Circle SE pet-friendly?
No, 1441 Twin Branches Circle SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 1441 Twin Branches Circle SE offer parking?
Yes, 1441 Twin Branches Circle SE offers parking.
Does 1441 Twin Branches Circle SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1441 Twin Branches Circle SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 Twin Branches Circle SE have a pool?
No, 1441 Twin Branches Circle SE does not have a pool.
Does 1441 Twin Branches Circle SE have accessible units?
No, 1441 Twin Branches Circle SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 Twin Branches Circle SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1441 Twin Branches Circle SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1441 Twin Branches Circle SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1441 Twin Branches Circle SE does not have units with air conditioning.
