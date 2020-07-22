Beautiful well maintained end unit town house. 2 bed 2.5 bath. New Paint inside and outside. Big white kitchen with tile floor. Nice family room with fireplace. outside have seperate storage, gas grill ,and nice deck with new paint.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1441 Twin Branches Circle SE have any available units?
1441 Twin Branches Circle SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1441 Twin Branches Circle SE have?
Some of 1441 Twin Branches Circle SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1441 Twin Branches Circle SE currently offering any rent specials?
1441 Twin Branches Circle SE is not currently offering any rent specials.