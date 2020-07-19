2 bedroom and 1 bath condo perfect opportunity for a starter family or an investor, close to Marietta Square. Drive under garage, live above, Walk out balcony, Convenient location to schools, shopping, Highways, and Marta.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1380 Old Coach Road SW have any available units?
1380 Old Coach Road SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 1380 Old Coach Road SW currently offering any rent specials?
1380 Old Coach Road SW is not currently offering any rent specials.