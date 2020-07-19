All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 1380 Old Coach Road SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
1380 Old Coach Road SW
Last updated April 3 2019 at 4:50 AM

1380 Old Coach Road SW

1380 Old Coach Rd SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1380 Old Coach Rd SW, Cobb County, GA 30008

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
2 bedroom and 1 bath condo perfect opportunity for a starter family or an investor, close to Marietta Square. Drive under garage, live above, Walk out balcony, Convenient location to schools, shopping, Highways, and Marta.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1380 Old Coach Road SW have any available units?
1380 Old Coach Road SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 1380 Old Coach Road SW currently offering any rent specials?
1380 Old Coach Road SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1380 Old Coach Road SW pet-friendly?
No, 1380 Old Coach Road SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 1380 Old Coach Road SW offer parking?
Yes, 1380 Old Coach Road SW offers parking.
Does 1380 Old Coach Road SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1380 Old Coach Road SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1380 Old Coach Road SW have a pool?
No, 1380 Old Coach Road SW does not have a pool.
Does 1380 Old Coach Road SW have accessible units?
No, 1380 Old Coach Road SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1380 Old Coach Road SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1380 Old Coach Road SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1380 Old Coach Road SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1380 Old Coach Road SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Falls at Sope Creek
1950 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30068
Rosemont Vinings Ridge
3200 Post Woods Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
Hudson Ridge
3505 Windy Ridge Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
300 Riverside
300 Riverside Pkwy
Austell, GA 30168
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Premier Apartments
7200 Premier Lane Southwest
Cobb County, GA 30168
The Atlantic Vinings
3385 Atlanta Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Preserve at Terrell Mill
1550 Terrell Mill Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College