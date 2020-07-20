1312 Telhurst Ct NW

Amenities

Don't miss this adorable 3 bedroom 2.5 bath located in Kennesaw! Features include soaring living room ceilings and cozy brick fireplace. Laminate flooring throughout the entire lower level! Large eat in kitchen with a separate formal dining room. Over-sized Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings. Master bath has oversized tub and separate shower. Dual sinks and large walk-in closet. This home comes with a W/D and 2 car garage. Location of this home is close proximity to tons of shopping and restaurants just seconds from I-75! This home won't last long, VIEW TODAY and APPLY!



AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX



PETS: YES, OK with Conditions

*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Home is available to view, call 678.834.8758 to schedule your viewing TODAY!



All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application

Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount

ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions

MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history

$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted

Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)

No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.



