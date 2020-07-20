All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated April 24 2019 at 7:43 AM

1312 Telhurst Ct NW

1312 Telhurst Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1312 Telhurst Court Northwest, Cobb County, GA 30144

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Don't miss this adorable 3 bedroom 2.5 bath located in Kennesaw! Features include soaring living room ceilings and cozy brick fireplace. Laminate flooring throughout the entire lower level! Large eat in kitchen with a separate formal dining room. Over-sized Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings. Master bath has oversized tub and separate shower. Dual sinks and large walk-in closet. This home comes with a W/D and 2 car garage. Location of this home is close proximity to tons of shopping and restaurants just seconds from I-75! This home won't last long, VIEW TODAY and APPLY!

AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX

PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, call 678.834.8758 to schedule your viewing TODAY!

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit www.title1management.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 Telhurst Ct NW have any available units?
1312 Telhurst Ct NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1312 Telhurst Ct NW have?
Some of 1312 Telhurst Ct NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 Telhurst Ct NW currently offering any rent specials?
1312 Telhurst Ct NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 Telhurst Ct NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1312 Telhurst Ct NW is pet friendly.
Does 1312 Telhurst Ct NW offer parking?
Yes, 1312 Telhurst Ct NW offers parking.
Does 1312 Telhurst Ct NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1312 Telhurst Ct NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 Telhurst Ct NW have a pool?
No, 1312 Telhurst Ct NW does not have a pool.
Does 1312 Telhurst Ct NW have accessible units?
No, 1312 Telhurst Ct NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 Telhurst Ct NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1312 Telhurst Ct NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1312 Telhurst Ct NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1312 Telhurst Ct NW has units with air conditioning.
