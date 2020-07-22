All apartments in Cobb County
1240 Seven Springs Circle
1240 Seven Springs Circle

1240 Seven Springs Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1240 Seven Springs Circle Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30068

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Great Location! Top ranked schools - Walton and Dickerson! All brick home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Hardwood floors throughout. 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath upstairs, plus 1 bedroom and 1 full bath on main level. Separate dining room, family room and den with fireplace on main level. New paint throughout, stainless refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. New garage doors and openers. A private large back yard with plenty of room for playing, gardening, or a fire pit! Walk to Providence Square, Merchants Walk, Trader Joes and The Avenues of East Cobb!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 Seven Springs Circle have any available units?
1240 Seven Springs Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1240 Seven Springs Circle have?
Some of 1240 Seven Springs Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 Seven Springs Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1240 Seven Springs Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 Seven Springs Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1240 Seven Springs Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 1240 Seven Springs Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1240 Seven Springs Circle offers parking.
Does 1240 Seven Springs Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1240 Seven Springs Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 Seven Springs Circle have a pool?
No, 1240 Seven Springs Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1240 Seven Springs Circle have accessible units?
No, 1240 Seven Springs Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 Seven Springs Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1240 Seven Springs Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1240 Seven Springs Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1240 Seven Springs Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
