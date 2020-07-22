1240 Seven Springs Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Great Location! Top ranked schools - Walton and Dickerson! All brick home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Hardwood floors throughout. 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath upstairs, plus 1 bedroom and 1 full bath on main level. Separate dining room, family room and den with fireplace on main level. New paint throughout, stainless refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. New garage doors and openers. A private large back yard with plenty of room for playing, gardening, or a fire pit! Walk to Providence Square, Merchants Walk, Trader Joes and The Avenues of East Cobb!