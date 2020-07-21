All apartments in Cobb County
1231 Tinderbox Lane

1231 Tinderbox Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1231 Tinderbox Lane, Cobb County, GA 30144

Amenities

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 2,317 sq ft, home in Kennesaw! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters and lots of cabinet space. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard and gazebo perfect for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 Tinderbox Lane have any available units?
1231 Tinderbox Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1231 Tinderbox Lane have?
Some of 1231 Tinderbox Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1231 Tinderbox Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1231 Tinderbox Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 Tinderbox Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1231 Tinderbox Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1231 Tinderbox Lane offer parking?
No, 1231 Tinderbox Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1231 Tinderbox Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1231 Tinderbox Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 Tinderbox Lane have a pool?
No, 1231 Tinderbox Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1231 Tinderbox Lane have accessible units?
No, 1231 Tinderbox Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 Tinderbox Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1231 Tinderbox Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1231 Tinderbox Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1231 Tinderbox Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
