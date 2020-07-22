All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated June 12 2019 at 11:49 AM

1213 Rockmart Cr

1213 Rockmart Cir NW · No Longer Available
Location

1213 Rockmart Cir NW, Cobb County, GA 30144

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. For your self viewing please register online at www. Rently.com There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet –See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 Rockmart Cr have any available units?
1213 Rockmart Cr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1213 Rockmart Cr have?
Some of 1213 Rockmart Cr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1213 Rockmart Cr currently offering any rent specials?
1213 Rockmart Cr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 Rockmart Cr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1213 Rockmart Cr is pet friendly.
Does 1213 Rockmart Cr offer parking?
Yes, 1213 Rockmart Cr offers parking.
Does 1213 Rockmart Cr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1213 Rockmart Cr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 Rockmart Cr have a pool?
No, 1213 Rockmart Cr does not have a pool.
Does 1213 Rockmart Cr have accessible units?
No, 1213 Rockmart Cr does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 Rockmart Cr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1213 Rockmart Cr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1213 Rockmart Cr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1213 Rockmart Cr does not have units with air conditioning.
